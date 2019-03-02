PDP demands immediate revocation of Ban on Jamat-e-Islami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took out a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Government decision of banning Jamat-e-Islami and termed such a measure 'unconstitutional and undemocratic."
Raising slogans against "criminalising" JeI in the state, PDP leaders questioned such a bizarre move of the central government, stating that such an action besides undermining the democratic principles and values is tantamount to inference into the religious affairs of Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.
The party leaders further added that JeI has been playing a vital role in providing education to thousands of children by running hundreds of quality educational institutes and extending all necessary help to thousands of economically downtrodden people across the state.
Talking to reporters, PDP leader and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Abdul Qayoom Wani said the decision of banning the JeI and sealing its properties in Kashmir will have far reaching consequences and could push the already alienated youth of Kashmir towards the wall further.
“These repressive measures are taken solely for electoral prospects. However, what the GoI fails to understand is that it is playing with fire and recent unfortunate incident of violence in Pulwama put the entire South Asia on the brink of a destructive war. We urge the government not to adopt ostrich like approach and revoke the ban immediately,” said the PDP leaders.
The protest witnessed the participation of scores of PDP workers and functionaries led by senior PDP party leaders Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Ab Rahim Rather, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Noor Mohammad, Dr Ali Mohammad, Nazir Ahmad Yatoo, Mohammad Yasin, Abdul Gani Naseem, Abdul Hameed Kosheen and Aijaz Ahmad Rather.