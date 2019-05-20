PDP delegation visits Pattan, Sumbal, demands exemplary punishment to culprit

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A high level delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today visited Chainabal, Pattan and Tregam Sumbal on directions of party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The delegations comprising former Minister Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Former MLA and party Secretary Noor Muhammad Shiekh, Party’s candidate for Baramula Lok Sabha constituency Abdul Qayoom Wani and party leader Rouf Bath visited family of Arshad Ahmad, a youth who died after being injured in protests in pattan area recently. While expressing condolences with the family of the deceased, the delegation demanded that adequate compensations be immediately released in favor of Arshid’s family.

Later the delegation visited Tregam, Sumbal and met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped. The delegation while demanding speedy investigation into the matter emphasized that guilty be given exemplary punishment.

