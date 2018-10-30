About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP delegation visits Dar’s residence, condoles with bereaved family

Published at October 30, 2018 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)636views


Srinagar, Oct 29:

Delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Srinagar district President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday visited the residence of Mohammad Amin Dar and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.
Dar , a PDP worker was shot by unknown gun men in Gangbugh area of Srinagar on Sunday.
As per the party spokesman, besides Alam, the delegation comprising of Abdul Hameed Kosheen secretary PDP, Aijaz Ahmad Rather, district secretary PDP, Mohammad Ashraf dar , zone President Amira Kadal, Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, zone President Khaniyar and several others visited the residence of Mohammad Amin Dar.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top