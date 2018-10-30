PDP delegation visits Dar’s residence, condoles with bereaved family

Srinagar, Oct 29:
Delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Srinagar district President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday visited the residence of Mohammad Amin Dar and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.
Dar , a PDP worker was shot by unknown gun men in Gangbugh area of Srinagar on Sunday.
As per the party spokesman, besides Alam, the delegation comprising of Abdul Hameed Kosheen secretary PDP, Aijaz Ahmad Rather, district secretary PDP, Mohammad Ashraf dar , zone President Amira Kadal, Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, zone President Khaniyar and several others visited the residence of Mohammad Amin Dar.