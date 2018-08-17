PDP delegation meets Vohra over Art 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
A delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday called on Governor N N Vohra and emphasised the need to defend Article 35-A, which guarantees special status to the state, before the Supreme Court. The delegation led by senior leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri included Ghulam Nabi Lone, Ashraf Mir, Mehbooba Beg and Nizamuddin Bhat conveyed to the Governor their concern over the offensive being launched against the special status of the state and also underscored the need of defending Article 35-A in the Supreme Court for state's overall prosperity and tranquillity.
The PDP spokesman said the party delegation highlighted the need to defend the Article in the Supreme Court with the same seriousness as was exhibited by the PDP when it was the part of government in the state, he added.
The PDP leaders expressed hope that the Governor administration would take similar measures to defend the special position of Jammu and Kashmir in the top court of the country, he said.
The delegation also pitched for speeding up of the developmental projects in the state that were executed during the tenure of PDP led regime, he added.
The delegation thanked Governor on his decision to hold the long overdue elections to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.
Governor urged the PDP delegation to raise awareness about the vital importance of the forthcoming elections to empower people and establish urban and rural self- governing democratic bodies.