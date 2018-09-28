PDP delegation meets Guv, seeks regularisation of casual labourers

Srinagar:
A high-level delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Thursday called on state Governor Satya Pal Malik and underscored the need for fulfillment of the commitments made by the PDP led regime in Jammu and Kashmir.
The delegation requested Governor to continue with the development projects started by the elected Government, expediting regularization of casual labourers, and early resolution of all issues relating to the upcoming Fruit Mandi at Pulwama.
The delegation requested Governor for imposing area specific Model Code of Conduct during ULB elections which remains confined only to respective Urban areas so that routine developmental activities may continue in rural areas which are now left with limited season for carrying out public works.
Governor assured the delegation due consideration of all their demands and informed them that through the J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation, the Government will spend upto Rs 8000 Crore on completing languishing infrastructure projects in the State.
The delegation comprised Abdul Haq Khan, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Nizamuuddin Bhat, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Khurshid Alam.