PDP delegation calls on Governor, pitches for rigorous defense of 35-A in SC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In a bid to raise several key issues pertaining to the state at present, a high level delegation of leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday met the Jammu Kashmir Governor NN Vohra at Raj Bhavan here.
In a statement, party chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the senior PDP leader Abdul Rahman Veeri who led the delegation was flanked by the senior party leaders which include Dr. Mehboob Beg, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Zahoor Ahmad.
The delegation as per the chief spokesman while meeting the Governor conveyed concern over the offences being launched against the special status of the state and also underscored the need of defending Article 35-A in the Supreme Court for state’s overall prosperity and tranquility.
The delegation also highlighted the need to defend the Article in the Supreme Court with the same seriousness as was exhibited by the PDP when it was the part of government in the state.
The delegation appraised the Governor about how the PDP led dispensation had engaged the top lawyers of the country and made its senior ministers to camp in national capital during the entire proceedings of the case. The delegation expressed hope that the Governor administration will take similar serious measures to defend state’s special position of Jammu and Kashmir in the top court of the country.
The delegation, according to the chief spokesman, also pitched for speeding up of the developmental projects in the state that were executed during the tenure of PDP led regime. The delegation submitted further that the construction of the new degree colleges in the state and upgradation of schools, already approved by the PDP led coalition, need to be taken up more rigorously so that within the fixed time frame, these projects are completed and made functional.
The delegation also pitched for the confirmation of the services of youth engaged as Tourist facilitators and Floriculture facilitators in the state. It stated that the youth engaged were qualified enough and selection was made on merit to benefit the two most vital sectors of the state. (KNS)