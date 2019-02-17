PDP delegation calls on Div Com Jammu, seeks protection of minorities

Jammu, Feb 16:
High level Delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called on Divisional Commissioner Jammu, impressing upon him to ensure complete protection to vulnerable employees, traders, labourers, students and patients from Valley and other parts of the state.
According to PDP spokesman, the delegation led by senior PDP leader Nizam -din Bhat expressed concern over the lapses in security which resulted in attacks on employees and other people who were also put to loss.
The delegation comprising of Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Abdul Majeed Paddar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Ajaz Mir, Vaid Mahajan, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Parvez Waffa Khan and several others further urged for restoration of normal order in the region.
Div Com was told by the delegation that the laxity while dealing with the situation has resulted in an atmosphere of insecurity and people from Valley and other places are genuinely scared and feeling unsafe. The delegation felt that appropriate reaction and adequate use of state power against hooligans and frenzied elements could have avoided the situation from going bad to worse.
Divisional Commissioner was also apprised of the pathetic condition of stranded passengers who are sustaining at the mercy of community support and he was told to facilitate their adequate transportation at the earliest and also the boarding and lodging till their stay in Jammu besides the safety measures.
Divisional Commissioner assured the delegation that administration is fully geared up to deal with the situation and ensured law and order is restored and lives, respect and property of every citizen is protected fully.
The delegation expressed dismay and concern over some miscreants getting space to communalise the situation and create kind of a chaos to disintegrate the society.
On the directions of party president, the delegation earlier visited vulnerable and affected places and expressed solidarity with them.