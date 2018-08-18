PDP delegation attends Vajpayee’s last rites in New Delhi

‘Former PM will be remembered for preventing conflict, promoting democracy’
‘Former PM will be remembered for preventing conflict, promoting democracy’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17 :
Paying homage to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a high-level delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti attended the funeral of the former Prime Minister of India on Friday in New Delhi.
According to the party spokesman, delegation comprising of senior PDP leaders, MLAs and former ministers while paying glowing tributes to former prime minister termed him the great visionary who by virtue of his statesmanship took several remarkable and historic measures for Kashmir and laid foundation of the result oriented Indo-Pak friendship that ushered new era of peace in the state.
“We bid adieu to this great leader here on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who shall remain thankful to him for the revolutionary measures he took for them with utmost sincerity and assiduousness,” PDP spokesman said.
He added that from the opening of the cross LoC route to initiating new confidence building measures, late Vajpayee did everything that soothed the blighted hearts in Kashmir and helped in making the healing touch and several peace initiatives undertaken by the PDP a success back in 2002.
“Vajpayee ji was one of the few world leaders who never used to substitute words for actions and never sought the path of comfort for himself. He will continue to inspire the generations to come and his teachings will give us a temper of will, quality of imagination, vigor of emotions and a freshness of deep springs of life.”
PDP spokesman added that the reason for such deep respects from the people of Kashmir for late Vajpayee is because of the fact that his key priorities as the prime minister remained eradicating poverty, preventing conflict and promoting democracy.
“His dream was to make Jammu and Kashmir a place where individual rights are respected, differences channeled politically and resolved peacefully, May his soul rest in peace,” said the party spokesman.