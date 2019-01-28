About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP created hurdles in fulfilling our promises made to people: BJP

Published at January 28, 2019 02:13 AM 0Comment(s)144views

Favours reservation for people living along IB


PDP created hurdles in fulfilling our promises made to people: BJP

Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jan 27:

 The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Sunday advocated reservation for the people living along the International Border (IB) and accused the PDP of creating hurdles during the coalition government's rule in fulfilling various promises made by the saffron party to the public.
Thanking Governor Satya Pal Malik for providing quota to the Pahari community, BJP's state chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the administration would do justice to the people living in pitiable conditions along the IB by providing reservation to them in line and on par with the residents of the Line of Actual Control.
"This will ensure upliftment of these ignored masses," he said.
Sethi said his party had promised the residents of areas adjoining the IB that they will be given justice by way of reservation in education and jobs as is available to the resident of Line of Actual Control.
"The BJP is committed to fulfilling all promises made to the people. It was the PDP in the alliance government which was always creating hurdles in this direction," he said in statement here.
"In recent times, IB is seeing more firing and infiltration, and the residents of these areas are required to be given benefits for living in such dangerous and risky areas," the BJP leader said.
He said the nation cannot ignore the immense contributions of border residents who are part of first defence along with security forces and the country is indebted to the high spirit and nationalism exhibited by them.
Meanwhile, the National Panthers Party activists led by chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh Sunday staged a protest against the administration for "failing" to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and reservation in government jobs to the Kolis community along with Pahari speaking people.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top