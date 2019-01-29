PDP condoles demise of Sonawari Vice President

Srinagar, Dec 4:
President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of party’s Zone Vice president Sonawari Dr Ali Mohammad Sheikh.
He was associated with the PDP as one of its senior workers since inception and was at present discharging his duties as party’s Zone Vice president Sonawari .
In a statement issued here, the PDP district President Bandipora Ghulam Nabi Tantary hailed the dedication with which late Dr Ali Mohammad Sheikh strengthened the party at the grassroots and worked tirelessly for its overall all growth in his area.
Party has prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at the hour of great loss.