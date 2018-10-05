PDP condemns MLA’s harassment

‘Officers misbehaved with legislator’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the harassment of PDP Lawmaker and youth leader Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who was at Rajbagh police station to cooperate in an ongoing investigation related to a matter.
According to a party handout, the party has taken strong objection to the harassment of PDP MLA by the police officers at Rajbagh police station.
A party spokesperson said that PDP MLA was in Rajbagh Police station only to cooperate with the investigating officer however the officers deputed misbehaved with the legislator and this needs to be looked into.
The party spokesperson said that the legislator has since the beginning and will continue to cooperate with the police to arrive at a logical conclusion but he should not be treated like a criminal, saying that it is against the privilege of a sitting legislator and stands as a matter of grave concern. (KNS)