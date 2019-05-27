PDP condemns army action against civilians in Budgam

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Party urges Governor to intervene, not to allow security forces to wreak havoc

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday condemned the arrest of seven teenage boys, two of them allegedly let off in injured condition by army.

As per the reports one of the injured has been referred from SMHS to SKIMS Soura and his condition is stated to be critical.

In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has said that the highhandedness of the security forces against innocent civilians is unacceptable and it must stop without further delay. He added that such intimidation will only increase anger, alienation and frustration among the people and that the already crises ridden situation will turn further catastrophic.

Hanjura urged the governor to intervene and issue stern directions to forces not to harass civilians and choke the left out democratic space any further in Valley.

