About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP condemns army action against civilians in Budgam

Party urges Governor to intervene, not to allow security forces to wreak havoc

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday condemned the arrest of seven teenage boys, two of them allegedly let off in injured condition by army.
As per the reports one of the injured has been referred from SMHS to SKIMS Soura and his condition is stated to be critical.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has said that the highhandedness of the security forces against innocent civilians is unacceptable and it must stop without further delay. He added that such intimidation will only increase anger, alienation and frustration among the people and that the already crises ridden situation will turn further catastrophic.
Hanjura urged the governor to intervene and issue stern directions to forces not to harass civilians and choke the left out democratic space any further in Valley.

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP condemns army action against civilians in Budgam

Party urges Governor to intervene, not to allow security forces to wreak havoc

              

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday condemned the arrest of seven teenage boys, two of them allegedly let off in injured condition by army.
As per the reports one of the injured has been referred from SMHS to SKIMS Soura and his condition is stated to be critical.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has said that the highhandedness of the security forces against innocent civilians is unacceptable and it must stop without further delay. He added that such intimidation will only increase anger, alienation and frustration among the people and that the already crises ridden situation will turn further catastrophic.
Hanjura urged the governor to intervene and issue stern directions to forces not to harass civilians and choke the left out democratic space any further in Valley.

News From Rising Kashmir

;