PDP concurs with Farooq, criticizes ASG’s stand in SC

Asks Governor to ensure bias-free and strong legal position of JK
Asks Governor to ensure bias-free and strong legal position of JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 03:
Peoples Democratic Party Monday concurred with National Conference President and condemned the remarks of the State counsel before the Supreme Court in a litigation related to Article 35-A of the constitution and said Governor Satya Pal Malik should ensure “a bias-free” and strong legal position of the State administration.
“The PDP has time and again raised the demand for retaining as well as empowering the constitutional powers (accorded) to Jammu Kashmir and we strongly condemn the remarks made by the leading counsel in the matter," PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said in a statement.
He was reacting to the stand taken by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Tushar Mehta, who was representing the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Supreme Court last week.
On Sunday, three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah had slammed the State government for Mehta’s utterances that “there is an aspect of gender discrimination” in the apex court and said that instead of defending Article 35-A, he had stood for striking down parts of the Article 35-A.
Earlier, during the hearing in the Supreme Court, the ASG had agreed to the contention that Article 35-A and certain aspects needed to be debated upon and said, “It can’t be denied that there is an aspect of gender discrimination in it (Article 35-A).”
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the State.
Mir said the previous government led by their party – PDP - had engaged top lawyers to ensure that the State government had a strong legal position while defending Article 35-A.
“The former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti periodically reviewed the progress of the case, directing the State’s law department to file appropriate and crystal clear response to ensure that the sentiments of the people are honoured,” he said.
The PDP chief spokesman said while the proceedings of the case related to Article 35-A were pending, the power of taking the legal recourse of the State government was transferred directly in the hands of the Governor after the fall of the PDP-led government and now the Governor of the State was “morally bound to ensure that the stand of the ASG is in accordance to the will of the people”.
“Earlier, PDP, while in government, ensured that country’s top lawyer Fali S Nariman is engaged to defend the State and assisted by the Advocate General. Our (party) president refused to compromise on safeguarding the state's special status. Her bold stand to refuse any compromise on the state's special status and a strong legal position in the apex court is what is necessary for the state government to follow today,” Mir said.
He said the party was also concerned about a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that its provisions violate the constitution of India.
Reiterating that the PDP's movement seeking constitutional safeguard of the State's special status would continue, Mir said, “It is a very sensitive issue and we want all to rise above politics to ensure that there is a united opposition against such assault on our identity and honour.”