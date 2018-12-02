PDP concerned over worsening power scenario

Srinagar, Dec 1:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday expressed concern over the power paucity in Kashmir Valley, stating that the worst ever power scenario is pushing the people into deeper crises.
Meeting various peoples’ delegations, party’s Vice-President Abdul Rahman Veeri questioned the functioning of the administration in tackling the erratic supply of electricity in Kashmir. “The students, business community and aged people are becoming the worst victims of the turbulent power supplies in the valley and the entire populace reeling under the darkness amid the chilling winter period merits concern of the people at the helm,” he added.
The PDP Vice President also questioned the inordinate delay being done in making the Alesteng Power Grid Station functional despite problems faced by people due to lack of electricity mounting with each passing day.
Veer said that the administration ignoring the power sector reforms in the state is making people to suffer the worst. He added that the peoples’ woes due to the power paucity in valley, particularly during the peak winter months is deeply alarming and should be addressed on priority.