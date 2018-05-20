PDP committed to working for political, economic stability of the state :Bandh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, May 19:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday felicitated Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Khalil Bandh at Party Headquarters here at Jammu today.
In the function was organised by District President Jammu Rural Rajinder Singh Manhas the party General Secretary Ved Mahajan while welcoming the Bandh said that the formation of PDP was the first step towards legitimising political setup in Jammu and Kashmir, which till then was surrounded with doubts, distrust and uncertainties.
“People had a sigh of relief when PDP took over the government in 2002. The era is still being remembered as golden one in the state. We are happy that present Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is following the footstep of her father and PDP remains committed to the vision and policies of our late leader”.
On this occasion Party leaders including Jatinder Bhat, Hussain Ali Wafa, Satpal Singh Charak, Dr Harmesh Salathia, Deepak Handa, Bari Assad Shah S S Sangral, Ashok Jogi, Capt Anil Gour, R K Bali, Sukhvinder Singh, Geeta Thakur, Gurmeet Kour, Nadeem Rafia Khan, Parvez Wafa , and many others were also present.
Mohammad Khalil Bandh said that PDP is committed to working for political and economic stability of the state.
“It is the matter of time when the new culture of probity would percolate down to the grass root level and the people are feeling a difference.”
He said that people of the state have seen immense death and destruction over the past more than two decades and it is now time to put a healing balm on the deep wounds of the people and bring happiness in their lives.
“PDP is working on the fulfillment of its socio economic and political agenda that will bring a visible change on the ground.”
Welcoming the recent ceasefire announcement Bandh said that both India and Pakistan should grab this opportunity and take immediate measures for the de-escalation of violence, opening of more routes, initiate talks with the stakeholders and ensure successful people to people contact on both the sides of the border and LOC. “The time has come when the political leadership, armies and the civil societies of both India and Pakistan should pitch for sustainable dialogue and reconciliation as the only means to address the pending issues and save precious lives ,” said Bandh.