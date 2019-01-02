PDP clueless on development needs of Srinagar: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday asserted that PDP-BJP’s imprudent and destructive policies have pushed the Srinagar several years back in terms of development.
In a statement, the spokesperson of NC said that Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing workers and other party functionaries from district Srinagar here at party headquarters Nawa -e -Subha accused the BJP-PDP government of negligence on development. He said that during their tenure development became the first casualty.
“BJP-PDP failed to uphold the developmental rhythm of the Omar Abdullah led government. The former BJP-PDP government proved good only in plunging the state into chaos. The much-touted agenda of the alliance of BJP-PDP had no sanctity and was simply contrived by BJP and PDP to rationalize their unholy alliance. What followed then I don’t need to expound on that, the era of misgovernment, nepotism that had become the hallmark of BJP-PDP government is still afresh in the memories of people,” he said.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar presided over the function. Among others, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, President Women’s Wing Shameema Firdous, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, Central Secretary Irfan Shah, block Presidents were also present on the occasion.
Nasir said that PDP should desist from concealing its failures by shedding crocodile tears over its mismanagement on every front of economy and development. “The bravado that was created by the BJP-PDP government about the central package, employment generation, turned out to be a damp squib,” he said.
Provincial President maintained that the former BJP-PDP government couldn’t maintain the impulse of development of the Omar Abdullah led government which saw the rush of infrastructure building and spending on social sector. “Omar Abdullah led government is credited with establishing 8500 schools, up gradation of 50 polytechnics and IIT’s, establishment of 50 colleges, two central universities and besides that 16475 buildings were also added to the pool of state infrastructure by Omar Abdullah led government,” he said adding, “Contrary to it the rule of BJP-PDP proved to be a grimy tail of failures and betrayals.”
Nasir maintained that PDP has always been clueless about the development needs of Srinagar and has always wanted to put down the prestige of Srinagar by shifting the state capital from Srinagar to Parihaspura. “However National Conference will continue to blend the sustainable growth with development and preserve the heritage value of Srinagar,” he said.