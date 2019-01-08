PDP cleared of all garbage now: Mehbooba

Apologises for her ‘milk and toffee’ remark
Says visited slain militant’s family on request
Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 07:
Inviting youth who want resolution of Kashmir issue to join her party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said PDP had been cleared of all garbage now.
“The party has been cleared of all the garbage now,” Mehbooba said addressing party workers and supporters while referring to the recent string of resignation by several top party leaders after offering floral tributes to her late father and two-time chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
Mehbooba-led PDP has been facing a rebellion since BJP withdrew support to her government in June last year with prominent Shia leader Imran Ansari, his uncle Abid Ansari, former MLA Tangmarg Muhammad Abbas Wani having left the party to join SajadLone’s Peoples Conference (PC). Former ministers Javed Mustafa Mir, Syed BasharatBukhari and HaseebDrabu have also left the party with Bukhari joining NC along with another senior party leader Peer Muhammad Hussain.
“I want to tell my workers that PDP has not been weakened and the party is still standing firm amid the wave of uncertainty that has been created. The rumour of PDP getting weak is a total farce. The other parties are collecting the garbage that has left from PDP and I invite the educated youth who intend to solve the Kashmir issue to join our party in order to assist us in taking out the Valley from trouble,” she said in her address as scores of PDP supporters and local leaders had gathered at DaraShikow Park in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district to pay homage to the late PDP founder, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his third death anniversary.
Mehbooba also apologised for her controversial “milk and toffee remark” that she made in a press conference during the 2016 mass uprising on the killing of children by the armed forces.
“The comments I made as a mother during 2016 have hurt mothers, sisters and brothers and I apologize for that. Some people are criticizing me that she made such remark but it was out of motherly love. Mothers do get angry when their kids don’t listen to them. As a mother, I felt pained when kids were being killed in clashes and made those comments in anger,” Mehbooba said.
As the chief minister on August 25, 2016, Mehbooba had justified the killings by the armed forces during the mass uprising in Kashmir saying those hit by bullets or pellets had not gone to fetch milk or toffees.
“Had a kid gone to buy a toffee from an army camp? A 15-year-old boy who attacked a police station (in south Kashmir), had he gone to buy milk,” she had said during the press conference flanked by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Reacting to her criticism over visiting the homes of slain militants, she said, “I have been visiting people for long, and the recent visits to the homes of slain militant and a civilian is nothing new. It was on the request of the family of a militant that I visited their house as the family accused of harassment by Police and my intention was to send a message across that in the fight with militants, the government should not bring their families in and harass them.”
In reaction to Mehboob’s recent visits to militant families in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts, former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah reacted saying, “During her tenure as the chief minister she used militants by sanctioning their deaths to appease the BJP.
Taking to social networking site Twitter Omar wrote, “The architect of ‘Operation All Out’ and the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation. She used militants by sanctioning their deaths to appease the BJP and now she uses dead militants to try to appease the voter. Just how gullible does she think people are?”
The rightwingBhartiyaJanta Party (BJP) said Mehbooba was resorting to “political gimmicks” by visiting the family of slain militants.