April 24, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

PDP chief’s family members skip vote

 Many family members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti did not turn up at the polling booth to cast their vote for the Anantnag parliamentary seat.
Mehbooba’s brother and former tourism minister Tassaduq Mufti was among the family members who choose to stay away from the polling booth.
Tassaduq, a former minister his sister’s government, had a voter slip number 36 but he did not cast his vote.
A cinematographer by profession, Tassaduq was roped into politics by Mehbooba in 2017 and inducted into the cabinet as a tourism minister.
The other family members of Mehbooba who did not exercise their franchise include Mehbooba’s cousin and senior PDP leader Sajad Mufti, his wife and two children.
However, Mehbooba’s two daughters Irtiqa and Iltija along with her mother Gulshan Akhtar did cast their vote.
Mehbooba’s uncle Mufti Amin also cast his vote but his wife did not turn up for voting.
Mehbooba, after casting her vote, said she was optimistic about winning the seat.
“My father is not with me today but he has left his party workers for me,” she said.
In Mehbooba’s hometown, Bijbhera, only 2.04 percent voter turnout was recorded. In six polling stations at PHE division where Mehbooba also cast her vote, only 176 people cast their votes out of the total 4343 voters before the cut off time.
Many polling booths in the town wore a deserted look due to minimal participation of people.
The resentment against PDP was quit visible as well at other polling booths as very less number of voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

 

 

