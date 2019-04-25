PDP chief leads protest rally in Pulwama, addresses convention at Shopian

April 25, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Next JK Govt not possible without PDP: Mehbooba

‘Who passed verdict in Asiya-Neelofar case; Azad transferred State land to Amarnath board in 2008’

Launching her election campaign for second and third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary seat, PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday visited twin militancy-hit districts of Pulwama and Shopian, where she led a protest rally and addressed a convention of party workers.

Scores of PDP workers led by Mehbooba took out a protest rally from Town Hall to Deputy Commissioner's office in Pulwama against the two-day ban on public transport on highway and suspension of cross-LoC trade.

Talking to reporters on sidelines of the protest, Mehbooba demanded revocation of ban on civil traffic on highway and resumption of cross-LoC trade.

"We are protesting against detention of youth. After banning Jamat-e-Islamia (Jel), JKLF was banned and its chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik arrested,” she said adding, “Malik’s health is deteriorating and he should be released”.

The PDP chief said authorities have launched an arrest spree and bodies of militants killed in encounters are being mutilated.

"The family members of militants are being harassed. The cross-LoC trade was suspended. We are protesting against all these things," she said.

She also said any tampering with article 35A would endanger J&K’s relations with Government of India (GoI).

The PDP activists were chanting slogans for resumption of cross LoC trade, revocation of ban on Jel and JKLF and release of Yasin Malik.

Later in the afternoon, Mehbooba reached Shopian where she addressed a convention of party workers at Circuit House.

Addressing party workers, she said the next government in J&K won’t be formed without PDP and claimed that she took lead against their opponents in the first phase of polling for Anantnag LS seat.

The first part of three-phased LS election in Anantnag was held in Anantnag district on Tuesday with 13.63 per cent voter turnout.

The second and third phases are scheduled on 29 April in Kulgam and on 6 May in Pulwama and Shopian.

"This time I am not contesting for providing electricity poles or wires nor for roads and laying of alleys, I am contesting for safeguarding Articles 370 and 35 A,” Mehbooba said adding, “People of Shopian town reposed faith in her in the past and I hope they will cast their vote for me so that I will raise voice against any move to tamper with Articles 370 or 35A”.

The PDP chief said she desired to visit Shopian in past but was advised by party workers to delay the visit.

"Many candidates are in fray for Anantnag parliamentary constituency, one candidate is the same person who passed the verdict in Asiya -Neelofar (rape and murder) case, I don't need to name him," she said.

Taking a dig at Congress, she said they were talking about safeguarding Article 370.

"If they were having so regard for Article 370, then they should answer how Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief Minister of the State transferred thousands of kanals of State land to Amarnath Shrine board in 2008," she said adding, “We had withdrew support to Azad government to get the land transfer order revoked”.