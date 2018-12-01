PDP cautions Guv over ‘fiddling with State Subject Laws’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement Saturday said the “party has reacted sharply over the reports about Governor administration fiddling with the existing state subject laws and amendment made in Jammu & Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, and urged it not to act beyond its mandate.”
“The Governor administration has cleared a proposal that has turned the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) incapable of investigating any complaint of human rights violation submitted one year after the incident,” the statement reads.
“Furthermore, the government is planning a major change in the existing laws for acquiring permanent resident certificate in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Cautioning the Governor against “attempts to reinvent everything” in Jammu and Kashmir, former Minister and PDP General Secretary Abdul Haq Khan said “Governor rule is a transitory arrangement and he (Satya Pal Malik) should avoid disrupting the existing laws and procedures in the state.
“Governor’s administration has already taken several steps which have caused suspicion in the minds of people. Now going into the most crucial and important territory of PRC and human rights could further disturb the situation on the ground. It is well advised to the Governor administration not to fiddle with existing systems and procedures,” Khan said in a statement.