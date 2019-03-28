PDP castigates Omar over his anti-PDP remarks

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday flayed NC Vice President Omar Abdullah over his recent anti-PDP remarks, saying that it is NC which is responsible for all the insurmountable predicament surrounding Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

Addressing party functionaries, workers and supporters from Srinagar’s Amira Kadal constituency, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said that by going through the recent statement of Omar Abdullah, it becomes clear that it was him as the chief minister who extended invitation to NIA to come to the state. Hanjura said that now in a bid to cover his own blunders, NC Vice President is leveling baseless allegations against the PDP.

Hanjura said that it is fact acknowledged widely by one and all that it was PDP that successfully resisted for four years the anti - Kashmir policies that BJP was trying to implement which include banning organisations like Jamaat-e Islami and JKLF and unleashing the reign of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hanjura said that the PDP formed government with the BJP only to protect the core interests of the state and to disallow the saffron bridge from implementing its anti- Muslim and anti-state agenda. “The PDP was successful in withdrawing 12 thousand FIRs, make GOI declare unilateral ceasefire and inviting Hurriyat for talks. It employed country’s best lawyers to protect Article 35- A in the Supreme Court and such measures left BJP with no other option but to run away from coalition,” Hanjura said.

He added that on the others hand, in the year 1996, there was no presence of BJP when Farooq Abdullah with sixty MLAs aligned unnecessarily with the BJP to accommodate his son as a junior minister.

PDP’s Srinagar District President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam who presided over the meeting of Amira Kadal constituency said NC’s nowadays statements and speeches are becoming cruel jokes as people of the state are well aware about the policies the party has been employing since 1947 to crush dissent and subjugate people. “soon after assuming office after 1996, the national conference regime invented the most inhuman ways to torture the innocent people of Kashmir and enacted new laws like POTA, TADA and many more, making Kashmir one of the most dangerous places on earth to live,” Alam said.

Alam said that Amira Kadal continues to remain PDP’s strong bastion people are aware about the pro-people policies of the PDP and how the party stood against all odds to protect Jammu and Kashmir and its interests since inception.

PDP leaders and functionaries who were present on the occasion include Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Haji Parvez Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Nisar Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Tanvir. Ahmad, Ali Mohammad, Jan Muhammad and representatives from all wards of Amira Kadal were present.

