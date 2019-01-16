PDP can again join hands with BJP: NC VP

‘All good works done by our regime undone by PDP Govt’
Shafat MirKulgam:
The former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday cautioned people against voting for PDP saying the party can again align with the rightwing BJP
Omar addressed a meeting of NC workers at restive Kulgam today.
In his speech, Omar mostly targeted the former PDP regime saying all the good work done by his party during their rule to bring normalcy in the state was undone by the PDP-BJP regime.
“Since last four and a half years, the army crackdowns which had ended were reintroduced in the valley. The curfews, which had become a thing of past, were re-imposed again and the single storeyed bunkers, which we had got removed, were replaced by double storeyed ones during PDP’s last stint,” he said.
Omar said the number of army camps in Valley increased during PDP’s rule.
“Our government provided internet facility to the people of the Valley while PDP imposed a curfew on it too. People were even prevented from offering Eid namaz during her rule and there was a lockdown of Jamia Masjid too for several Fridays,” he said.
Omar said as the elections have approached, Mehbooba has now realized that she committed a mistake in 2016 by her “toffee and milk”. “If she had apologized for all these remarks when she was CM of this state, it will have mattered then but now it is only a poll gimmick”.
He said if PDP for its own interests went on to have a coalition with BJP, it will repeat it again in future.
“If PDP joined hands with BJP for personal gains and not for the welfare of this state, it will repeat the same again. After PDP lost power due to breaking of coalition with BJP, it supported the BJP again in choosing the Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha to remain in their good books. Mehbooba is again asking people to trust them and PDP cannot win the elections by targeting NC in its speeches,” said Omar.
Later, talking to reporters, Omar said, “We will never want any operation, the target of which would be public. Whether one gives any name to it, we will never support the killings, crackdowns and excesses. We will try to bring people back to mainstream and find out why people are so upset since 2014 that they are distancing themselves from us and embracing the guns.”
He was referring to “Operation All Out” that has been launched by troops last year after surge in militant violence.
About resignation of former IAS officer Shah Faesal, Omar said if he intends to join NC, they would discuss about it.
“Faesal can go the way he wants to and if he intends to join NC then we will deliberate over it. He has quit the job to do something for people and it is up to him to decide what role suits him,” he said.