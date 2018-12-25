PDP calls for dialogue, reconciliation

Discusses strategy to defend Article 35-A, JK’s special status Baig, Javaid, Ashraf, Bukhari, Dilawar, Khan skip meet
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday pitched for dialogue and reconciliation stating that only a peace process could save the State from violence and pillage.
Addressing party functionaries, PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said, “It has always been the cardinal principle of the PDP to continue pitching for dialogue and reconciliation so that the State is saved from violence and pillage.”
He said the muscular policy on Kashmir had never yielded any results and instead proved counterproductive.
The meeting held threadbare discussions about the measures needed to be taken to strengthen the party on the ground.
It also held detailed discussions over the party’s forthcoming strategy to defend Article 35-A and safeguarding of State’s unique position.
The participants hailed the efforts of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for making defense of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court her prime concern and standing firm on her resolve to defend Jammu Kashmir’s integrity at all costs.
Veeri asked the party leaders to speed up their activities and hold constant consultations with the ground level workers and activists in their respective constituencies.
Chaired by Veeri, the meeting was attended by Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Khurshed Alam, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Asiya Naqash, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Sheikh Ghulam Mohiuddin, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Irshad Rasool Kar and Bashir Ahmad Mir.
However, senior party leaders including newly-appointed PDP Patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his nephew Javed Baig, former ministersJavaid Mustafa Mir, Abdul Haq Khan, Altaf Bukhari and Muhammad Ashraf Mir, and senior party leader Dilawar Mir skipped the meeting.