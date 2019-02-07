PDP breaking up, nobody should take Mehbooba seriously: Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 06:
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statements should not be taken seriously.
“Why don’t you have sympathy with Mehbooba Mufti’s problems which she is facing in her party (PDP)?” the Governor said speaking to media here.
“PDP is in bad condition, and her party is breaking up,” he said. “Basically, Mehbooba had come to power with this support by stirring anti-India sentiments and we need to be sympathetic toward her in view of the problems she is facing in the party.”
The Governor said Mehbooba should not be taken seriously.
“The morale of the security forces will not be shaken with the statements of Mehbooba Mufti,” he said. “We stand with our security forces. We have given directions to security forces. They don’t do anything wrong. However, in some cases related to Police wherever some wrongs were found, we are going to shift them. If there is any specific problem, we will also investigate it.”
Mehbooba had criticized Governor Satya Paul Malik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing them of furthering the Hindutva agenda.