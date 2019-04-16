PDP-BJP’s unholy alliance derailed peace process: Cong

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that rightwing BJP was “desperate enough” about the outcome of ensuing parliamentary elections— Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president & party candidate Gulam Ahmad Mir, on Monday alleged that “PDP, BJP unholy caused damages to peace process.”

In a statement issued here, Mir said that Prime Minister Modi has sensed defeat before results and was making false and frivolous propaganda to woo the voters, but the people and Congress party will defeat the designs of BJP.

“Modi’s rhetoric was based on the lies and deceit, he will no longer be able to mislead people on religious and caste basis for electoral gains, blaming PDP for the damages caused to people in Kashmir valley,” he alleged.

Mir, who was addressing public meetings, Sarpanchs Panchs and Party workers in Dooru area of South Kashmir, said that the outgoing Prime Minister and his entire team in BJP have adopted the path of lies and deceit to woo the voters, as that, they have nothing to show to people of the country, the tall claims with 56 inch Chest of Narinder Modi has proved merely a political gimmick, the promises made to people especially youth, farmers and poor people have fallen flat, he said.

Mir said BJP PDP was fully responsible for the current situation in the State especially in valley and unfortunately BJP was hell bent upon to use Armed Forces and Kashmir situation for Electoral gains, which was very shameful on the part of Narinder Modi

Criticizing both PDP BJP for playing politics over the Kashmir situation and the issues confronting people, Mir said the unholy alliance between these parties shall also be remembered for a long, for the fact, during their rule scores of people have been blinded, maimed and jails were filled, mass arrests, intimidation of innocent people and what not has been done by PDP BJP, he said

Mir said “Congress Party fought against the atrocities against people and came on roads against high handedness and innocent killings, but in response the PDP BJP unholy alliance with the full support of Centre adopted repressive measures against Congress Leaders aiming to silence the genuine voice, besides withdrawing security of our Party leaders one by one despite that Congress party did not compromise on its stated position of fighting against injustice and innocent killings,” he said.