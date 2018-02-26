PDP, BJP spar as Madhav says ‘CM not going to decide about talks with Pak’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The PDP and BJP Sunday engaged in a war of words after the BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav, said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti “is not going to decide about talks with Pakistan”. Reacting over this PDP said in a strong worded statement that CM’s call for dialogue shouldn’t be responded with bias.
In an interview to The Indian Express, Madhav said: “Talking or not talking to Pakistan is not for the Jammu and Kashmir alliance to decide, but the government of India. Mehboobaji can have a view, because she feels that if the two governments talk to each other, there could be de-escalation of violence. But the alliance cannot take a view, its view is limited to the affairs of the state”.
Top BJP leader further said:“Having said that, there can be a view that talks are necessary for restoring peace along the LoC. This does not mean that Pakistan will get away with all the wrongdoing. If the CM feels India-Pakistan talks will help contain infiltration and bring peace in the Valley, allow her to have her view. But she is not going to decide it”.
Asked about BJP’s views on Jasih-e-Muhammad leader Masood Azhar, whom PDP leader and minister, Naeem Akhter, termed a Chinese protected saboteur, Madhav said he is sponsored by Pakistan.
“As per available evidence, the JeM has its headquarters in Pakistan, with a leader who has been named by the UN as a militant. Nevertheless, he (Masood Azhar) is protected by the Pakistan establishment, both the government and Army,” Madhav told in the interview.
“All other opinion is the view of individuals. When Azhar was to be declared a militant or for the JeM to be banned, China intervened and scuttled it. So one might surmise there is a connection. But it is a Pakistan-sponsored militant organisation.”
On the functioning of the PDP-BJP alliance, Madhav said the two parties lack a “major contradiction” on governance issues but admitted differences over “how to tackle militant incidents.”
“If you take the latest issue of an FIR naming an Army official (after the Shopian firing), we said it should not have been done,” Madhav said.
As far as naming of the Army official in the FIR is concerned, we said it’s a wrong step. But you must remember, an FIR is not a statement of guilt. When any cognisable offence takes place, police are bound to file an FIR… This FIR only says so and so officer led a battalion of the Army through that area when the incident took place. Still, we said naming the official was not correct. Legally, remedial measures will be taken. But if one says FIR should not be there, the law does not permit it.”
Madhav said in J&K there were many challenges. “Today, we have been able to bring peace to the Valley. Barring attacks by militants, the Valley is peaceful. There is a rise in tourist inflow, the winter tourist season went off well. But challenges like holding the Amarnath Yatra are there.”
