PDP-BJP period will always be remembered as darkest phase in JK’s history: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 13:
Senior National Conference Leader and Former MLA Mendhar,on Sunday lashed out at former coalition partners PDP/BJP for allegedly “befooling the people” of the State and said that “this period will always be remembered as the darkest one in the history” of the State.
As per a statement, while addressing a meeting at Panchayat Chajjla of Mendhar Constituency, Rana said that the State has witnessed many turmoil but “the phase of BJP/ PDP has given more sufferings and pain to the people of my State”.
“Both these parties owe an apology to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for compromising their interests and always kept their personal interests above the larger interest of people on every front, be it development, governance, security of the citizens,” he said.
He further said that the current alienation was the gift of the previous alliance partners and pushed this state into “instability”.
“We were very hopeful that the Governor will bring some imminent changes to control the situation in and around the State, but he has also failed to bring us out of the miseries.”
He alleged that the Governor’s secretariat has ignored Rajouri- Poonch. “I cannot remember any day, when Governor or any of his advisors visited this hilly region. This region has been left at the mercy of God.”
“Malik should concentrate more on governance,so that the problems of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are mitigated. I think that there is a need of sincere outreach to redress the day- to - day problems of the people,” Rana added.
He also highlighted the conditions of Health and PHE department by saying that he has written a letter to the Governor for the same.
Other those who spoke on the occasion were Adv. Nazir Hussain , Provincial Vice President NC, Haji Mohammad Rasheed, District President ST Cell, Sheraz Azhari , Sarpanch, Mohammad Yousuf, Sarpanch, Haji Nazir, Sapanch, Sayeed Ch, Block Secretary, Muzzafer Choudhary, Sarpanch, Mohammad Razzaq, Rasheed Mughal and many others, the statement read.