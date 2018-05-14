PDP-BJP Govt ‘resolute’ to create better living conditions for people: Dy CM

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, said the Government is resolute to create better living conditions for the people.
According to and official, Gupta said this after he launched string of civic works in Channi Himmat locality of his home constituency Gandhi Nagar and interacted with the residents.
“Government is resolute to create better living conditions for the people and more development projects will be launched in the area for ensuring better amenities.”
Accompanied by a team of officers of Jammu Municipal Corporation, the Dy CM inaugurated upgradation of lane premixing by paver in ward no 51 at Channi Himmat. The work will be executed by Jammu Municipal Corporation, the official said.
Interacting with the locals, the Dy CM said that Development works across Gandhi Nagar constituency are in full swing.
He said instructions have been issued to cover each and every pocket of the constituency by upgrading the existing civic amenities and developing new in the areas lacking the same.
Later, Dy. CM launched the construction work of Culvert at Channi Rama, near ITBP Camp.
Gupta asked the concerned authorities of Jammu Municipal Corporation to complete the work within stipulated time frame to relieve the locals of water logging problem. He said that completion of this project would fulfill a long pending demand of locals.