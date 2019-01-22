PDP-BJP Govt alienated Gujjar, Bakerwal communities: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday asserted that tribal development, promotion and safeguarding the interests of the community have always been on the developmental agenda of party.
Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing a delegation of Gujjar community comprising of political and social activists, educated youth from Bandipora said, “Our party has always given special attention to Gujjar community by channelizing the resources to stimulate growth amongst the vulnerable tribal communities including Gujjars.”
Among others Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, District President Baramulla Javaid Dar, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, and Advocate Shahid Ali were also present in the meet.
Sagar while addressing the delegation said that indomitable Gujjar community of the state was dealt with disdain by the former BJP-PDP government.
“Gujjar community of the state has undergone worst kind of discrimination after BJP-PDP coalition took over the reins of state. Although every sphere of life received a jolt with the BJP-PDP coming to power, the Gujjar community in particular fell of the development radar of former coalition partners,” he said adding, “After PDP-BJP joined hands, divisive forces openly started intimidating vulnerable Gujjar community. Many Gujjar and Bakarwal families were attacked upon by the errant mobs, their residences destroyed, their cattle attacked,” he said.
Sagar said that Mehbooba Mufti when in coalition with BJP had shut her eyes to the woes of Gujjar families whose troubles knew no limits during the BJP-PDP rule. “We in our party believe that no idea of development is possible without the indomitable Gujjar community being a part of it,” he said adding “Our party has a legacy of serving Gujjar and Bakarwal community. The role of Madar-e-Meharbaan in Socio-political emancipation of Gujjars has been immense. The Gujjar bakarwal advisory boards, mobile schools for Gujjar children, reservation of Gujjar community are some important initiatives that were doled out by National Conference from time to time. Besides that party has always made it a point to give due representation to Gujjar community in legislature and cabinet,” he said adding, “In turn Gujjar community has always responded positively towards us and have helped us in bringing about initiatives for the welfare of the community at large.”
Sagar maintained that those who are shedding crocodile tears now on the plight of Gujjar community left them to the mercy of God. “We as a party have a vested interest in the development of all the people of the state irrespective of their caste, creed and faith,” he said.