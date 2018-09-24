PDP-BJP government left state in ruins: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday said the previous PDP BJP government devastated Jammu and Kashmir and left it in ruins.
Addressing party functionaries and workers at Turtuk and Bogdang, Leh, Omar Abdullah said the previous Government did nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people particularly in far flung areas.
“In their four and a half years of rule, PDP-BJP alliance apart from making a total mess in the state achieved nothing on developmental front as well.
Except for issuing rhetorical statements little to no development took place in all the three regions of the state. Ladakh being no exception to it,” Omar said.
The NC Vice President said there was a severe deficiency of basic facilities in far off villages of the valley including Ladakh.
“The condition of roads in areas of Ladakh is worse than what it was in 2014. Mobile connectivity in the area remains the same, there is no development on that front as well. Power scenario, health, education, water-supply has seen no substantial change in these years. The previous Government chose to turn a blind eye towards such issues,” he said.
“Whatever we delivered in the state including Ladakh is for everyone to see. Significant developmental projects were started and completed in Ladakh when we were in power but after 2014, development in the area has come to a grinding halt,” the NC Vice President said.
The NC Vice President while talking on Art 35 A cautioned the people on how its abrogation will affect people of the state. “Besides attacking our demography, the abrogation of Article 35-A would rob J&K’s youth of jobs, scholarships and avenues of growth and prosperity. We decided not to participate in the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls until and unless state and the central government protects Art 35 A in and outside the courts. This is our principled and we will stick to it. We owe it to our future generations to safeguard and protect our special status that Sher-e-Kashmir and others fought for.”
“The present times of turmoil and chaos in the State is the only legacy left behind by PDP BJP government. The primary concern for the state administration right now should be the restoration of normalcy in the State,” the NC Vice President added.
Omar Abdullah was accompanied by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Tsetan Namgial ex MLA Nubra, Tsering Angchuk and P Wangdan Shunu Lower Leh Councillor besides party functionaries and activists. (KNS)