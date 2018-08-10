PDP, BJP continue to be in a tactical alliance: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsChadoora, Aug 9:
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday said there was no doubt left anymore that PDP and BJP continue to be in a tactical alliance despite BJP’s withdrawal of support to the PDP.
He said this had against become clear when PDP’s two MPs in the Rajya Sabha abstained from voting in the election of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson and by the tragic fact that the elaborate report on 35-A continues to gather dust on the Law Secretary’s tables since one year.
“There is a very elaborate and deep intrigue to assault the State’s Special Status. The elaborate and comprehensive 60 page report on Article 35-A has still not been submitted in the Supreme Court and the file continue to gather dust on the Law Secretary’s table. This proves beyond any doubt that PDP is a part of this intrigue and continue to facilitate this anti-J&K agenda from within the State. Had National Conference not raised the grave issue of assaults on Article 35-A in the Legislative Assembly, PDP would have brazenly surrendered on the crucial issue for appeasing their allies”, Omar said while addressing workers convention.
He said it duty of Mehbooba Government to submit the elaborate report on 35-A in the Supreme Court but her Government chose inaction and surrender bringing us to this present situation. “PDP chose not to confront the BJP and its longstanding agenda to weaken the State’s special status”.
“Mehbooba is today telling the people that she drank a cup of poison by aligning with the BJP. She is also trying to tell us that the BJP-led Central Government is using NIA and CBI to coerce her MLAs to revolt against her. If this is in fact true, why did Mehbooba Mufti instruct her two Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha to not vote against the BJP candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson? The fact of the matter is that PDP is still in a tactical alliance with the BJP which is also evidenced by the fact that PDP is not defending Article 35-A in the Supreme Court as compared to National Conference which has retained a legal team and filed an intervention plea for this purpose. Why haven’t Senior PDP leaders who are practicing advocate at the Supreme Court filed for intervention and impleadment in this matter,” the NC Vice President asked.