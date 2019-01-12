PDP, BJP betrayed people, violated electorates’ mandate: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Friday alleged both BJP and PDP of “betraying the people and violating” the mandate given by the electorates to these parties.
As per a statement, while addressing a public meeting at Dilly area in Gandhi Nagar constituency, Bhalla said that promises made to the people like return of power projects, eradication of the unemployment, development and especially providing the basic facilities have proven a “mere hoax” on ground.
“The claims and the actual work done on ground remained mismatched. The sufferings of the common people have increased many folds. Worst is the condition of roads all over the State and many development works have been stopped.”
“People are holding protests for ration and the treasuries are unable to pay pending bills of the employees and contractors,” he added.
Bhalla said that the BJP government has allegedly failed to “protect the country's security personnel”.
“Not a day goes by without attacks on Army, paramilitary and police men,”he added.
Expressing concern over the killings, he said the BJP-led NDA Government had miserably failed to deal with the situation on the LoC.
“Instead of adopting aggressive posture to counter the misdeeds of Pakistan, the Centre was befooling the people by mere rhetoric.”
Bhalla said that the previous PDP-BJP government failed to ensure justice to each region.
He held BJP responsible for allegedly “surrendering the interests of people of Jammu and throwing the elections promises to the dustbin”.
“People of J&K should teach a lesson to both BJP and PDP in the upcoming assembly elections. Under their dispensation, people remained deprived of every basic facility. The alienation between the Government and the people was at an all time high. The people had no expectations from the government, as the government failed to come up with people-friendly policies.”
Bhalla said the administration must come out of deep slumber and infuse responsiveness and an element of accountability in its machinery in order to mitigate the sufferings of people. “People's participation is very important for making good democracy not only at state or union level but also at grass-root level.”
He further said that the people have “paid very heavy price by voting BJP to power which has bartered away the interests of the young and deserving people of Jammu region”.
“It is high time that people of Jammu region should stand up to seek their rights and justice and organise themselves to force these parties inflicted huge discrimination accountable and seek answers for betrayal of huge mandate given to State BJP.”
The central government has made a mess of a previously successful strategy to tackle militancy in Kashmir, Bhalla said. “ Congress had a clear plan for Kashmir -- bring young people into the mainstream, generate employment and isolate Pakistan diplomatically - that had ended violence and helped India. We broke the backbone of militancy into three to four pieces and brought peace. We confined Pakistan, tied their hands and almost packed them," he said.
But, he added, the BJP had diverted from the successful plan by not talking to local people and not including smaller countries in a global campaign to “isolate Pakistan”.