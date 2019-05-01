PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday blamed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for "betraying" people of Pulwama district, who had reposed faith by giving clear mandate to the party in 2014.

Omar said people of the district, who voted in droves for PDP in 2014, were "betrayed."

He was addressing party workers at Mujahid Manzil in Pulwama

"The party (PDP) during it's four and half years rule unleashed reign of terror in Pulwama. People saw pellets, night raids, harassment and custodial killings only," he said adding that all these things resulted in remorse among the people.

He also blamed Government of India for defaming people of the district by associating them with violence-related incidents.

"The February suicide attack in Awantipora was more close to Srinagar than Pulwama but Pulwama was repeatedly mentioned in the incident to defame it," he said.