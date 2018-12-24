PDP appoints Aga Mohsin as party’s additional general secretary

Srinagar:
A senior Shia leader, Aga Syed Mohsin was on Sunday nominated additional general secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party president Mehbooba Mufti.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) the party chief Spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday appointed Aga Mohsin as additional general secretary of the party.” When asked about the deliberations that took place at the core group meeting on last Saturday, Mir said, “the program for the death anniversary of party founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was discussed and a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections was also shared with the party leaders.”
Govt offers subsidy for transporters, aims to streamline public transport
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is aiming to strengthen public transport system across the state—mulling to offer subsidy to private public transport operators owning 15 to 20-year-old vehicles for purchase of new vehicles and add State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) fleet.
Under the initiative, Rs 25 crore was earmarked to grant Rs 5 Lakh subsidies to public private carriers who own 15 to 25-year - old vehicles to buy new vehicles.
Principal Secretary Transport Department, Asgar Samoon told Rising Kashmir on sidelines of a function that the old licenses and registration are passed on to their new vehicles.
“As part of the Rs 35 crore revival plans, the SRTC has been allocated to buy luxury buses for interstate service and to add more services on inter-district routes to its fleet,” he said.
He said that reiterating the need for the institutional development of the SRTC and passengers should be preferred in terms of comfort and safety for their service.
“For strengthening the urban transport in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, we directed for release of Rs 12. 5 crores to SRTC for each city so that SRTC fleet will be added to the existing private buses for further easing mobility of the people,” Samoon said.
He said that the government was concerned about growing accidents in the hilly regions of the state.
According to reports, overloading is considered the main cause of maximum accidents.
He said to overcome the problem the SRTC would spend Rs 10 crore to purchase passenger vehicles for the valley of Chenab and Rs 1 crore for Gurez, Leh and Kargil.
Samoon added that we hope that the strengthening of public transport would revolutionize people's mobility and relieve pressure on roads.
"This initiative was taken after studying and analyzing traffic management and its challenges, especially in the valley of Chenab and the two towns of Srinagar and Jammu,” said Samoon. He said that we are pursuing more of these initiatives so that people prefer public transport instead of taking out their personal cars on roads,” “If they apply for loans for buying new vehicle we will provide Rs. 5 Lakh to pay their interest,” he said. He said that it will definitely make a difference to strengthen public transport in the state.