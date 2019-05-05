PDP appeals people to vote for Sajjad Kargilli in upcoming LS polls

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says Congress helping BJP by setting up two candidates, dividing secular votes in Ladakh

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday appealed the people of Ladakh to en-masse vote for Sajjad Kargilli and has termed him a voice of reason and rationality.

PDP senior leader Naeem Akhtar in his message to the people of Ladakh stated that Sajjad Kargilli’s victory in upcoming parliament elections will strengthen the secular forces in the state as well as in the country. He added that Sajjad will be a voice of reason and rationality in the parliament.

Slamming Congress party for trying to divide the secular vote in Ladakh, Akhtar said that the party must make its stand clear that who their candidate is- whether it is Mr Spalzar or their proxy Mr Karbalai. “The Congress has obviously tried to help BJP by setting up two candidates to divide secular vote in the sensitive border region. if Mr Karbalai is fighting an election as an independent candidate and continues to be member of Congress, it doesn't need any evidence that the Congress party in the state is trying to help BJP,” said Akhtar and added that otherwise any other party would have expelled Mr Karbalai if it had filed nomination against the official candidate of the party.

However, said Akhtar, nothing of that sort has been done by the Congress so far which is a clear proof that they have been facilitator.