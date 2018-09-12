PDP appeals Guv to fulfill demands of SSA teachers

Srinagar, Sep 11:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday asked the Governor administration to resolve the issues pertaining to the SSA teachers in the state, expressing serious concern over the delay being done in disbursement of their salaries.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura stated that the continuous hunger strike by the SSA teachers is worrisome and merits immediate attention of the Governor administration. He further stressed that the issues pertaining to their salary hike as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay commission should be resolved at an earliest and the salaries which have been withheld should be released without any further delay. “It is indeed worrisome that the teachers have been coerced and compelled by the government to take to streets and highlight their grievances. The issues should have been resolved and demands met in an amicable and non-confrontational manner. Why has such a situation emerged in which we see teachers on hunger strike and government doing nothing,” Hanjura asked.
The PDP General Secretary made an earnest appeal to the state Governor to mitigate the sufferings of the teachers and resolve their issues so that the education system in the state doesn’t get further affected.