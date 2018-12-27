PDP appeals Governor to withdraw order of shifting JIM&WS from Pahalgam

Srinagar, Dec 26:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson and former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir on Wednesday has warned the government of dire consequences if the State Government fails to withdraw its order of shifting the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) from Pahalgam.
Mir in a statement termed the move as ‘politically motivated’ decision that will snatch the livelihood of locals.
Mir said that for the promotion of Pahalgam as a winter destination this facility which was established at Pahalgam in 1983, it cannot be shifted overnight on likes and dislikes of administration.
Mir in a statement said that the JIM&WS institute ensures winter tourism and overall capacity building for which the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with the Union Defence Minister ensured all support to the institute so that locals will get benefits of winter sports activities.
Mir said, “we locals have always extended hand of cooperation to the government more importantly during annual Amarnath Yatra but in turn, the government is abusing the spirit of people by this ill-conceived decision of shifting JIM&WS.”
“If the order is not withdrawn immediately, we will hit the streets, as it is about the livelihood of talented and deserving locals,” Mir in a statement said.