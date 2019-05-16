PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A PDP activist who was injured in a suspected militant attack at Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district succumbed to injuries Thursday at SKIMS Soura here.

Director SKIMS Dr Omar Javed said Irfan Ahmad son of Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Zainapora succumbed to injuries in SKIMS. .

He said that Irfan had firearm injury in his right thigh and was being treated in SICU.

However, today he expired during pre-dawn hours, Director added.

Pertinently, on May 8, Irfan along with another person namely Muzafar Ahmad Bhat were injured after a group of militants took the duo from their chemist shop in Zainapora towards a nearby orchard and fired upon them.

"A case under FIR number 25/2019 under section 307 and 364 RPC has been registered and further investigations were taken up," a police spokesman had said.

The duo were workers of PDP and remained as polling agents in Zainapora on May 6 Lok Sabha elections. Both the injured were admitted later in SKIMS Soura for treatment.

However, Irfan after battling for life for eight days breathed his last in SKIMS Soura during pre-dawn hours today. (GNS)