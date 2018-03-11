PDP acting as BJP's second fiddle : NC 

Get - On the Play Store.
Investigators have named a retired revenue officer as the main accused in the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir but police have not arrested him, a relative of the victim said on Sunday. Talib Hussain, also an activist of the nomad goatherd community, told repo...More
Taking serious note of the statement made reportedly by Dr Haseeb A Drabu Finance Minister in a function at New Delhi regarding nature of problems in J&K, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Mohammad Sartaj Madni has asked the minister to retract the statem...More
Opposition National Conference (NC)Sundaysaid that ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is acting as a second fiddle of the Bhartiya Janta Party to facilitate the right-wing agenda in the state. Hitting out at Minister for Finance Haseeb Drabu for terming Kashmir as a non-p...More
A shoe was hurled at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at an event here on Sunday, a day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. The incident occurred after Sharif arrived at Jamia Naeemia to address a ceremony marking the death anniversary of cleric...More
All India Khadi Karigar Conference is going to be organised from 30 March at Baghpat, UP in which Artisans from North Zone of the Country will also participate. This was disclosed today by KVIC (North Zone) Chairperson Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat. Dr. Hina Said that Conference will ...More
The UK police have identified more than 240 people as witnesses to the poisoning of former Russian sky Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd. Speaking after a meeting of the government's emergency committee, ...More
investment for solar-energy, French President Emmanuel Macron, at the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit here on Sunday, called for "joint duties" for a "planet that has to be shared". Macron along with Prime Minster Narendra Modi co-hosted the first ISA summit ...More
A man’s leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up at the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College here, prompting theUttar Pradeshgovernment to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it. Ghanshyam (28) cl...More
A parliamentary panel has rejected the Home Ministry's suggestion that the overall internal security scenario in the country was under control in 2016, saying Jammu and Kashmir remained on the boil throughout the year and there was a "huge upsurge" in number of infiltration ...More
Train drivers will undergo advanced training on digital crew simulation systems with 3D technology to improve their alertness and enhance safety in train operations. With the modernisation of training facilities and skill development of crew becoming a major focus area, Indi...More
A Right to Information (RTI) activist, Nanjibhai Sondarva (35) was clubbed to death on March 9 in Rajkot district of Gujrat by six unidentified men. The killing comes three months after National Human Rights Commission had directed the state government to ensure protection o...More
Deputy Commissioner Budgam Harun Malik kickstarted second phase of pulse polio programme at Budgam on Sunday by giving Polio drops to Zero age children. Dy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Nighat and other officials were als...More
Gallstone diseases are among the most recurrent and frequent diseases delineated in India and neighbouring countries and recent reports have suggested that the North India was developing as gallbladder cancer prone area in the worldMore
Syrian government forces have split the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, cutting off the largest city Douma, media reports said on Saturday. Pro-government forces isolated the cities of Douma, Harasta and the al-Rihan farms from the rest of Eastern Ghouta's rebel-held n...More
A case has been registered against a manager of the State Bank of India for allegedly accepting and sending fake currency notes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year, police said today.Acting on a complaint by Satey Kumar, manager of RBI's Kanpur branch, the FIR was r...More
Police has arrested man for ruthlessly beating his wife in Shopian district of south Kashmir, sources saidon Saturday. They said that the woman Gulshan wife of Javid Ahmad Shiekh of Hirpora was allegedly beaten by her husband and her in-laws, resulting in injuries to her nos...More
A 23-year-old woman pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh was killed when she was hit by a shooting stone on her way to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today. Ashiki Bidya, a resident of Agra, along with her husband and other family memb...More
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Saturday denied his government's possession of chemical weapons or chlorine gas. The foreign ministry renewed the government's stance regarding the recent accusations against Damascus of using chlorine gas in the battles agains...More
Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TeM) has claimed responsibility of the attack on the Kralkhud Police Station,on Saturdayevening. TeM spokesperson said its men carried out the attack on forces by lobbing hand grenades. “The attack was carried out at the weekend night in order to...More
China does not want a trade war with the US and will not start one, but can handle any related challenges and will defend national and the Chinese people's interests, Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said on Sunday. Trade wars leave no winners, only disastrous outcomes for th...More
APakistancourt has ordered the election commission to allow the registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League as a political party. The order came days after a Pakistani court extended a stay against the “possible arrest”...More
A bullet- riddled body of a 23-year-old youth was recovered in district Pulwama on Sunday morning. Official sourcessaid that the body of the youth was found by the locals and accordingly informed the police. The police recovered the body soon after information that the youth...More
