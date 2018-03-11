About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP acting as BJP's second fiddle : NC 

Published at March 11, 2018 05:15 PM 0Comment(s)1752views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
 Opposition National Conference (NC)Sunday said that ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is acting as a second fiddle of the Bhartiya Janta Party to facilitate the right-wing agenda in the state.
Hitting out at Minister for Finance Haseeb Drabu for terming Kashmir as a non-political issue, senior NC leader and legislator from Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar said that PDP as a party needs to explain Drabu's statement and answer the people on their stand of self-rule.
 
"Why is interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma here and why have India and Pakistan fought four wars since 1947, if Kashmir was not a political problem," Sagar said in a press conference at party headquarters Nawai Subuh here.
 
He said that if Kashmir was not a political issue then why did Pakistan raise it at the United Nations yesterday.
"What message are you trying to convey when the situation is so tense in the Valley," he said.
 
He said that NC has always maintained that Kashmir has not completely merged with India and for that a resolution was passed in the J&K assembly. 
 
"There can be no progress till the resolution of the Kashmir issue," he said, adding that Drabu was being as a weapon by the BJP.
 
He said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should explain as to how a well-qualified leader made such a statement.
He lamented the fact that in Shopian case the government had done a complete turn around by stating that Major Aditya's name was never part of the FIR. "CM in the assembly had said that the case will be taken to its logical conclusion. What happened to that."Asked about the case of rape and murder of 7-year-old Ashifa Bano in kathua, Sagar said that the mastermind should be arrested soon and NC has even protested two days back on the issue.
 
Also speaking during the press conference NC leader Junaid Azim Mattu said that the tapes indicting senior ministers in the state will be made public soon as he has received new documents citing a scam in one of the government departments.
 
"Once we have conclusive proof we will release the tapes."
 
Earlier Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had said in New Delhi on Friday that Kashmir should not be seen as a state with a political problem, but as a state with social issues. 
 
Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top