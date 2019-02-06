PDP a viable option, crucial for democracy: Beg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Senior leader and former Parliamentarian, Mehboob Beg has cautioned the people for staying aware and ensuring that their voice does not get fragmented.
In a statement on Tuesday, he said, “The emergence of viable political options is healthy for any democracy and Jammu & Kashmir is no exception. However, the same needs to find a balance and the voice of the people should not be fragmented and that is where viable and credible parties like the PDP are so important.”
Accusing Farooq Abdullah of “squandering away” a historic opportunity in 1996 Beg said, “He would not have done so had there been a credible alternative at that point of time.”
“The PDP was built brick by brick, thanks to the vision of Mufti Sahab and the unmatched hard-work and perseverance of Mehbooba Mufti. It was only after the emergence of the PDP that the people of J&K found an alternative which helped ensure the checks and balances that are so crucial in a democracy,” remarked Beg.