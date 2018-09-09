PDP a bunch of collaborators: NC

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 08:
Senior National Conference (NC) leaders Saturday tore into the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with senior NC leader Mustafa Kamal terming PDP a “bunch of collaborators” facilitating an “anti-Kashmir agenda”.
Addressing party workers on the 36th death anniversary of NC founder and former Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Kamal said the special position of the State under Article 370 was usurped by New Delhi with the active hand of the then Congress leaders who were now the main pillars of PDP.
Kamal was seconded by senior NC leader and MLA Sonawari Muhammad Akbar Lone, who alleged that PDP took Rs 24 crore former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee to contest 2002 assembly polls to fracture the mandate in the State.
He said PDP swore by the Holy Quran asking people to vote for them so that Bharatiya Janata Party could be kept at bay and what happened after polls results was for everyone to see.
“PDP is a slave of the Hindutva parties,” Kamal said.
“We also have won less number of seats in Jammu region but we never brought BJP in the State for being in power,” he said asserting that PDP’s defence of allying with BJP to respect the mandate of Jammu people was a “farce”.
Kamal said former chief minister and PDP founding president, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was forced to take back the order asking BJP ministers to uphold the sanctity of the State flag.
Senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather said the PDP-BJP government helped New Delhi usurp the last financial autonomy which the State enjoyed by implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
“Now we have no power. CGST is a central government’s tax which PDP brought unto us,” he said.
Rather said PDP brought in a slew of measures including the Sethi Commission recommendations to dent the special position of the State at the behest of BJP.
He said the moves to tamper with Article 35-A and other special rights enjoyed by the people of the State were all a result of the PDP-BJP government’s covert plans.