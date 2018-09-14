PDF to stay away from ULB, panchayat polls

Srinagar, September, 12,2018:
Reiterating his stand on local bodies elections chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Yaseen said that there cannot be any alternative to elected local bodies institutions for equitable development at gross roots level but it was not advisable to hold the proposed elections under the prevailing grim security situation in the state.
“Holding of long awaited local bodies election was indeed in favor of the overall socio - economic interests of the state but this exercise should not become the cause of fresh cycle of violence and killings of innocent civilians given the prevailing security situation,” Hakeem Yaseen remarked while speaking at a meeting of the Core Group of J&K PDF. The meeting was held on Thursday at Party Head Quarter in Gagribal, Srinagar. Yasin said, “The prevailing grim security situation does not permit to conduct local bodies and Panchayat elections for the time being.” He said that it will be wise and in the best interest of people to wait for some more time in this regard. He said PDF has already made it clear that elections in the state should be conducted as and when the security situation becomes conducive and congenial for this purpose. Moreover, Yasin said it was not advisable to undertake any democratic exercise when the state legislature is under suspension.
Referring to the ongoing controversy over Art 35-A, Hakeem Yaseen said that this Article was untouchable as it has a strong constitutional and legal basis and no power on earth can abrogate it. He said that some fringe elements, despite knowing well this fact, were still raising this issue just to get political mileage out of it.
Yasin said that restoration of pre -1953 position to the state could go a long way to help in removing trust deficit among the people of the state to some extent while urging all the mainstream political and social organizations to unite under one umbrella for the purpose. He has asked the center to assess the ground situation in the state and initiate meaningful confidence building measures , without wasting any time , to regain the lost trust of the people by exhibiting its sincerity and concern over the pathetic plight of the people.