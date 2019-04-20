PDD’s iron lamp project for Dal Lake placed in ‘languishing’ category

April 20, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

470 new lamp posts installed, rest will be completed by April 24: Chief Engineer

With the 2019 tourist season ahead the state government has put Power Development Department’s (PDD) much-hyped project of ‘Iron Lamp’ on Dal Lake in the languishing project category, officials said on Friday.

A senior official told The Rising Kashmir that the funds for the said project have been spent pushing the project to ‘languishing category.’

The official said the project worth Rs 8.75 crore has been assigned to three firms including M/s Mir Electricals and M/s N.S Associates, for installing the iron lamp posts from Hazratbal shrine lake bank to J&K Bank near Dalgate.

Locals have expressed resentment over the non-completion of the project. They said more than two years have passed but the government has failed to complete the installation of iron lamp posts around the Dal Lake.

Muhammad Shaaban, a local Shikara-wala operating near Ghat No. 11 of Dal Lake said the tourist season has approached but things have remained unchanged on the ground.

“During evening hours, it looks odd in the absence of these street lights. What was the fun of replacing the concrete lamp posts with iron lamps,” Shaaban said.

Earlier in 2017, PDD replaced the concrete lamp posts which had the emblem of the State engraved at the bottom.

Another local Rizwan Abdullah from Karan Nagar said every tourist visits Dal Lake and it looks odd when these lights are not working.

“They are replacing these lights to grab more money. Otherwise, it should have been completed by the department,” he said adding that PDD should complete this project on priority now.

Chief Engineer PDD, Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi told The Rising Kashmir that they have installed 470 new lamp posts around the Dal Lake and in the upcoming week rest of the lamps would be installed.

“It has been delayed due to lack of funds but up till April 24 these lights will installed. On Foreshore the lamp post will be completed in the next month,” Qazi said.

Sources said scores of other projects in J&K have also been put in the languishing projects category by the government.