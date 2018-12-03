About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDD team conducts raids, seizes illegal power appliances in Gagangeer

Published at December 03, 2018 12:00 AM 0Comment(s)228views


Umar Raina

GANDERBAL:

 To stop overloading of power feeders and bringing down power curtailment, a special team of Power Development Department (PDD) Ganderbal on Sunday conducted raid in Gagangeer area of Gund Tehsil and seized large number of illegal power appliances including heaters and boilers.

PDD sources confirmed to Rising Kashmir that a special team of PDD officials conducted raids in Gagangeer Village and seized a large number of illegal power appliances.

“The drive has been launched to seize illegal power appliances with an aim to reduce power load which is resulting into unscheduled power curtailment in the area” PDD Officials said.

He further appealed to the people not to use illegal and power consuming appliances adding that such drives will continue in future and those who found using such things will be dealt strictly according to law.

 

