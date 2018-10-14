PDD resorts to power curtailment ahead of winter

Consumers, business community aghast
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 13
Power Development Department has resorted to unscheduled power from autumn leaving consumers high and dry. Previously, power outages would start from harsh winter months.
In most parts of the Kashmir valley including capital Srinagar, power woes are causing immense inconvenience to the general public and also to business community.
Consumers from many areas have complained they face unscheduled power outage thrice a day.
Majeed Ahmad from Rainawari said it is surprising that Power Development Department is begin to cut power three times a day even when winter has not set in.
Business community too has expressed resentment over the power outage causing them lot of inconveniences.
Industry Experts and former President Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Shakeel Qalandar said e-commerce has become norm today which is getting affected due to unscheduled power cuts.
“We are already suffering a lot due to internet shutdowns in Kashmir valley and if the electricity is cut off, the problems are further compounded,” he said.
Qalandar said that Power Development Department does not have any authority to curtail electricity to any locality unless it is approved from State Electricity Regulator Commission (SERC).
“From 2010, as per SERC, electricity can’t remain defunct,” Qalander said.
He said that SERC is defunct from last two years as its chairman probably retired in December 2016.
“Since then there were no one in the department," former FCIK president said.
He said that consumers can’t even file complaint as SERC is defunct.
Another industry expert Mubeen Shah said people of Kashmir were paying electricity dues properly and on time and yet PDD has resorted to power cuts.
“Government had promised it would supply uninterrupted electricity to metered areas but the new schedule has proved all these promises as hoax.”
He said that if there is curtailment in electricity to the Industries, business community will incur loss.
Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi said that the curtailment was effected due to certain maintenance works that is under progress.
“There is no such power curtailment right now,” he said.
Qazi further said they have not started any power curtailment schedule.
“As soon as we have more load of electricity consumption, the power curtailment schedule will be accordingly announced,” he said.