Published at January 19, 2019 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)348views


PDD purchases additional 100 MWs power for Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 18:

On the directions of the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, the Power Development Department Friday purchased an additional 100 MWs of electric power through exchange.
“The step has been taken to supplement the power supply in the valley and also address the interruptions in the supply, if any,” an official spokesman said.
He said by way of the initiative the electric supply in the valley, which is witnessing a harsh weather conditions, would improve to a large extent.

