PDD orders transfers of AEEs

Srinagar:
The Power Development Department Thursday ordered transfers of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in the state.
Through an order issued Yash Paul awaiting orders of posting has been posted as in-charge AEE ED-IV, SD Vijaypur against an available vacancy.
Ravi Kumar Singh in-charge AEE Project Division Rajouri, SD-Rajouri has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE ED-III, Jammu SD-Plant against an available vacancy. Ramesh Kumar Raina in-charge AEE Project Division, Jammu SD-I has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE ED-II, Jammu (Technical Officer).
Rajnesh Kumar in-charge AEE ED-II (Technical Officer) has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE Project Division Jammu, SD-I.
Ashish Badyal in-charge AEE IT Audit and Vigilance Division, Jammu has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE ED-III, SD-Janipur.
Munir Hussain in-charge-AEE ED Poonch, SD-Mendhar has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE, STD 4 th, Kalakote Rajouri (Technical Officer) against an available vacancy.
Ajaz Rashid Natoo in-charge AEE, JKSPDC, USHP-II, Kangan has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE, Circle-II, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Preeti Balla, in-charge AEE, Office of Chief Engineer, EM&RE wing Jammu has been transferred and posted as in-charge AEE, ED-Reasi SD-Plant against an available vacancy.