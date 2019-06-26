PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

June 26, 2019 | Agencies

Two linemen of Power Development Department, who were repairing a snag on Wednesday landed into hospital, after beaten by a man in Nagrota area here on city outskirts.

Two of the linemen were working this afternoon in Bantalab area of Nagrota to restore power supply, Anil Slathia, PDD Linemen Union leader here said.

He said that the linemen found branches of a tree hanging on LT wires and asked the owner of the land to cut it but he refused following which, they started cutting it. The altercation ended up in an assault on the two linemen on duty.