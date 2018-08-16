PDD lineman injured seriously due to electrocution

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A lineman of PDD was injured due to electrocution in Waterhal area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir on Wednesday evening.
A police officer said that the PDD lineman Mushtaq Baba son of Rahman Baba of Waterhail Muqaam received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire in parthan locality while repairing a filtration plant on Wednesday evening resulting injuries to him.
Baba was immediately taken to District hospital Budgam where from doctors referred him to SMHS Srinagar in serious conditions, he said. (GNS)