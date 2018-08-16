About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDD lineman injured seriously due to electrocution

Published at August 16, 2018 11:09 AM 0Comment(s)978views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A lineman of PDD was injured due to electrocution in Waterhal area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

A police officer said that the PDD lineman Mushtaq Baba son of Rahman Baba of Waterhail Muqaam received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire in parthan locality while repairing a filtration plant on Wednesday evening resulting injuries to him.

Baba was immediately taken to District hospital Budgam where from doctors referred him to SMHS Srinagar in serious conditions, he said. (GNS)

