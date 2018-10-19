PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
An employee of Power Development Department (PDD) was electrocuted to death on Thursday in Baht Mohalla area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. According to the reports, a lineman of PDD identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Muhammad Khan of Zogo Khaireen Khansahab Budgam was electrocuted to death while he was repairing a transformer in Bhat Mohalla.
Father of three, Khan was repairing the transformer which was allotted to the area. Pertinently, Khan’s brother has also died due to the electrocution at the same place some years back following which Khan joined the department under SRO case. (KNS)